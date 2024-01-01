10 thousand CFP francs to South Korean wons

Convert XPF to KRW at the real exchange rate

10,000 xpf
124,642 krw

1.000 XPF = 12.46 KRW

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:49
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDSGDZAREURINRGBPAUDCAD
1 USD11.36519.0170.94183.6760.8041.5611.382
1 SGD0.733113.9340.6961.310.5891.1441.012
1 ZAR0.0530.07210.0494.40.0420.0820.073
1 EUR1.0631.4520.205188.9060.8541.6581.468

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert CFP francs to South Korean wons

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XPF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KRW in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XPF to KRW rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for CFP francs

XPF to USD

XPF to SGD

XPF to ZAR

XPF to EUR

XPF to INR

XPF to GBP

XPF to AUD

XPF to CAD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates CFP Franc / South Korean Won
1 XPF12.46420 KRW
5 XPF62.32100 KRW
10 XPF124.64200 KRW
20 XPF249.28400 KRW
50 XPF623.21000 KRW
100 XPF1,246.42000 KRW
250 XPF3,116.05000 KRW
500 XPF6,232.10000 KRW
1000 XPF12,464.20000 KRW
2000 XPF24,928.40000 KRW
5000 XPF62,321.00000 KRW
10000 XPF124,642.00000 KRW
Conversion rates South Korean Won / CFP Franc
1 KRW0.08023 XPF
5 KRW0.40115 XPF
10 KRW0.80230 XPF
20 KRW1.60460 XPF
50 KRW4.01149 XPF
100 KRW8.02298 XPF
250 KRW20.05745 XPF
500 KRW40.11490 XPF
1000 KRW80.22980 XPF
2000 KRW160.45960 XPF
5000 KRW401.14900 XPF
10000 KRW802.29800 XPF