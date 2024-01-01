10 thousand Cambodian riels to Sri Lankan rupees

Convert KHR to LKR at the real exchange rate

10,000 khr
764.28 lkr

1.00000 KHR = 0.07643 LKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:57
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.855321.077789.45891.453221.649880.9493918.3787
1 GBP1.1691511.2601104.61.699181.929121.1099821.4892
1 USD0.927850.793588183.00911.348451.530920.880917.0536
1 INR0.01117830.009560250.012046910.01624460.01844290.01061210.205443

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Cambodian riels to Sri Lankan rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KHR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LKR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KHR to LKR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Cambodian Riel / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 KHR0.07643 LKR
5 KHR0.38214 LKR
10 KHR0.76428 LKR
20 KHR1.52855 LKR
50 KHR3.82138 LKR
100 KHR7.64276 LKR
250 KHR19.10690 LKR
500 KHR38.21380 LKR
1000 KHR76.42760 LKR
2000 KHR152.85520 LKR
5000 KHR382.13800 LKR
10000 KHR764.27600 LKR
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Cambodian Riel
1 LKR13.08430 KHR
5 LKR65.42150 KHR
10 LKR130.84300 KHR
20 LKR261.68600 KHR
50 LKR654.21500 KHR
100 LKR1308.43000 KHR
250 LKR3271.07500 KHR
500 LKR6542.15000 KHR
1000 LKR13084.30000 KHR
2000 LKR26168.60000 KHR
5000 LKR65421.50000 KHR
10000 LKR130843.00000 KHR