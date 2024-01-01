5 Cambodian riels to Bangladeshi takas

Convert KHR to BDT at the real exchange rate

5 khr
0.13 bdt

1.00000 KHR = 0.02680 BDT

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:57
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Cambodian Riel / Bangladeshi Taka
1 KHR0.02680 BDT
5 KHR0.13400 BDT
10 KHR0.26799 BDT
20 KHR0.53598 BDT
50 KHR1.33996 BDT
100 KHR2.67992 BDT
250 KHR6.69980 BDT
500 KHR13.39960 BDT
1000 KHR26.79920 BDT
2000 KHR53.59840 BDT
5000 KHR133.99600 BDT
10000 KHR267.99200 BDT
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Cambodian Riel
1 BDT37.31460 KHR
5 BDT186.57300 KHR
10 BDT373.14600 KHR
20 BDT746.29200 KHR
50 BDT1865.73000 KHR
100 BDT3731.46000 KHR
250 BDT9328.65000 KHR
500 BDT18657.30000 KHR
1000 BDT37314.60000 KHR
2000 BDT74629.20000 KHR
5000 BDT186573.00000 KHR
10000 BDT373146.00000 KHR