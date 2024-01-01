250 Kenyan shillings to Cambodian riels

Convert KES to KHR at the real exchange rate

250 kes
7,049.33 khr

1.00000 KES = 28.19730 KHR

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:50
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.855321.077789.45891.453221.649880.9493918.3787
1 GBP1.1691511.2601104.61.699181.929121.1099821.4892
1 USD0.927850.793588183.00911.348451.530920.880917.0536
1 INR0.01117830.009560250.012046910.01624460.01844290.01061210.205443

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kenyan shillings to Cambodian riels

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KES in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KHR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KES to KHR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kenyan shillings

KES to USD

KES to SGD

KES to NGN

KES to CAD

KES to EUR

KES to GBP

KES to AUD

KES to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Cambodian Riel
1 KES28.19730 KHR
5 KES140.98650 KHR
10 KES281.97300 KHR
20 KES563.94600 KHR
50 KES1409.86500 KHR
100 KES2819.73000 KHR
250 KES7049.32500 KHR
500 KES14098.65000 KHR
1000 KES28197.30000 KHR
2000 KES56394.60000 KHR
5000 KES140986.50000 KHR
10000 KES281973.00000 KHR
Conversion rates Cambodian Riel / Kenyan Shilling
1 KHR0.03546 KES
5 KHR0.17732 KES
10 KHR0.35464 KES
20 KHR0.70929 KES
50 KHR1.77322 KES
100 KHR3.54644 KES
250 KHR8.86610 KES
500 KHR17.73220 KES
1000 KHR35.46440 KES
2000 KHR70.92880 KES
5000 KHR177.32200 KES
10000 KHR354.64400 KES