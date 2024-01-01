5 Kenyan shillings to Djiboutian francs

Convert KES to DJF at the real exchange rate

5 kes
6 djf

1.00000 KES = 1.22728 DJF

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:51
How to convert Kenyan shillings to Djiboutian francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KES in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and DJF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KES to DJF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Djiboutian Franc
1 KES1.22728 DJF
5 KES6.13640 DJF
10 KES12.27280 DJF
20 KES24.54560 DJF
50 KES61.36400 DJF
100 KES122.72800 DJF
250 KES306.82000 DJF
500 KES613.64000 DJF
1000 KES1227.28000 DJF
2000 KES2454.56000 DJF
5000 KES6136.40000 DJF
10000 KES12272.80000 DJF
Conversion rates Djiboutian Franc / Kenyan Shilling
1 DJF0.81481 KES
5 DJF4.07404 KES
10 DJF8.14808 KES
20 DJF16.29616 KES
50 DJF40.74040 KES
100 DJF81.48080 KES
250 DJF203.70200 KES
500 DJF407.40400 KES
1000 DJF814.80800 KES
2000 DJF1629.61600 KES
5000 DJF4074.04000 KES
10000 DJF8148.08000 KES