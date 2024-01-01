1 thousand Kenyan shillings to Brunei dollars

Convert KES to BND at the real exchange rate

1,000 kes
9.30 bnd

1.00000 KES = 0.00930 BND

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kenyan shillings to Brunei dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KES in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BND in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KES to BND rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kenyan shillings

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Brunei Dollar
1 KES0.00930 BND
5 KES0.04649 BND
10 KES0.09297 BND
20 KES0.18595 BND
50 KES0.46487 BND
100 KES0.92974 BND
250 KES2.32435 BND
500 KES4.64870 BND
1000 KES9.29740 BND
2000 KES18.59480 BND
5000 KES46.48700 BND
10000 KES92.97400 BND
Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / Kenyan Shilling
1 BND107.55700 KES
5 BND537.78500 KES
10 BND1075.57000 KES
20 BND2151.14000 KES
50 BND5377.85000 KES
100 BND10755.70000 KES
250 BND26889.25000 KES
500 BND53778.50000 KES
1000 BND107557.00000 KES
2000 BND215114.00000 KES
5000 BND537785.00000 KES
10000 BND1075570.00000 KES