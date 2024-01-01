500 Brunei dollars to Kenyan shillings

Convert BND to KES at the real exchange rate

B$1.000 BND = Ksh96.61 KES

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:05
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

BND to KES conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

KES
1 BND to KESLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High98.1651100.7420
Low95.962995.9629
Average97.202898.4932
Change-1.35%-1.84%
View full history

1 BND to KES stats

The performance of BND to KES in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 98.1651 and a 30 day low of 95.9629. This means the 30 day average was 97.2028. The change for BND to KES was -1.35.

The performance of BND to KES in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 100.7420 and a 90 day low of 95.9629. This means the 90 day average was 98.4932. The change for BND to KES was -1.84.

Track market ratesView BND to KES chart

Top currencies

 USDEURCADNZDZARSGDAUDGBP
1 USD10.9431.3961.69118.0611.3381.5310.788
1 EUR1.0611.481.79219.1431.4181.6220.835
1 CAD0.7160.67611.21112.9360.9581.0960.564
1 NZD0.5910.5580.826110.680.7910.9050.466

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Brunei dollars to Kenyan shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KES in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BND to KES rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Brunei dollars

BND to USD

BND to EUR

BND to CAD

BND to NZD

BND to ZAR

BND to SGD

BND to AUD

BND to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / Kenyan Shilling
1 BND96.61420 KES
5 BND483.07100 KES
10 BND966.14200 KES
20 BND1,932.28400 KES
50 BND4,830.71000 KES
100 BND9,661.42000 KES
250 BND24,153.55000 KES
500 BND48,307.10000 KES
1000 BND96,614.20000 KES
2000 BND193,228.40000 KES
5000 BND483,071.00000 KES
10000 BND966,142.00000 KES
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Brunei Dollar
1 KES0.01035 BND
5 KES0.05175 BND
10 KES0.10350 BND
20 KES0.20701 BND
50 KES0.51752 BND
100 KES1.03504 BND
250 KES2.58760 BND
500 KES5.17520 BND
1000 KES10.35040 BND
2000 KES20.70080 BND
5000 KES51.75200 BND
10000 KES103.50400 BND