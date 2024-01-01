250 Kenyan shillings to Azerbaijani manats

Convert KES to AZN at the real exchange rate

250 kes
2.93 azn

1.00000 KES = 0.01173 AZN

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:50
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDSGDNGNCADEURGBPAUDINR
1 USD11.34711493.71.348450.927850.7935881.5309283.0091
1 SGD0.74233511108.831.0010.6888150.5891081.1364661.6206
1 NGN0.0006694770.00090185410.0009027580.000621210.000531290.001024920.0555728
1 CAD0.7415920.9989991107.7210.6881250.5885191.1353261.5589

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kenyan shillings to Azerbaijani manats

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KES in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AZN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KES to AZN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kenyan shillings

KES to USD

KES to SGD

KES to NGN

KES to CAD

KES to EUR

KES to GBP

KES to AUD

KES to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Azerbaijani Manat
1 KES0.01173 AZN
5 KES0.05865 AZN
10 KES0.11730 AZN
20 KES0.23460 AZN
50 KES0.58649 AZN
100 KES1.17299 AZN
250 KES2.93247 AZN
500 KES5.86495 AZN
1000 KES11.72990 AZN
2000 KES23.45980 AZN
5000 KES58.64950 AZN
10000 KES117.29900 AZN
Conversion rates Azerbaijani Manat / Kenyan Shilling
1 AZN85.25200 KES
5 AZN426.26000 KES
10 AZN852.52000 KES
20 AZN1705.04000 KES
50 AZN4262.60000 KES
100 AZN8525.20000 KES
250 AZN21313.00000 KES
500 AZN42626.00000 KES
1000 AZN85252.00000 KES
2000 AZN170504.00000 KES
5000 AZN426260.00000 KES
10000 AZN852520.00000 KES