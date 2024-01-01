2000 Kenyan shillings to Armenian drams

Convert KES to AMD at the real exchange rate

2,000 kes
5,565.34 amd

1.00000 KES = 2.78267 AMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.855321.077789.45891.453221.649880.9493918.3787
1 GBP1.1691511.2601104.61.699181.929121.1099821.4892
1 USD0.927850.793588183.00911.348451.530920.880917.0536
1 INR0.01117830.009560250.012046910.01624460.01844290.01061210.205443

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kenyan shillings to Armenian drams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KES in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KES to AMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kenyan shillings

KES to USD

KES to SGD

KES to NGN

KES to CAD

KES to EUR

KES to GBP

KES to AUD

KES to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Armenian Dram
1 KES2.78267 AMD
5 KES13.91335 AMD
10 KES27.82670 AMD
20 KES55.65340 AMD
50 KES139.13350 AMD
100 KES278.26700 AMD
250 KES695.66750 AMD
500 KES1391.33500 AMD
1000 KES2782.67000 AMD
2000 KES5565.34000 AMD
5000 KES13913.35000 AMD
10000 KES27826.70000 AMD
Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Kenyan Shilling
1 AMD0.35937 KES
5 AMD1.79683 KES
10 AMD3.59367 KES
20 AMD7.18734 KES
50 AMD17.96835 KES
100 AMD35.93670 KES
250 AMD89.84175 KES
500 AMD179.68350 KES
1000 AMD359.36700 KES
2000 AMD718.73400 KES
5000 AMD1796.83500 KES
10000 AMD3593.67000 KES