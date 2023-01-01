1 Armenian dram to Kenyan shillings

Convert AMD to KES at the real exchange rate

1 amd
0 kes

1.00000 AMD = 0.37977 KES

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:6 UTC
AMD to KES conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 AMD → 0 KES
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Kenyan Shilling
1 AMD0.37977 KES
5 AMD1.89885 KES
10 AMD3.79770 KES
20 AMD7.59540 KES
50 AMD18.98850 KES
100 AMD37.97700 KES
250 AMD94.94250 KES
500 AMD189.88500 KES
1000 AMD379.77000 KES
2000 AMD759.54000 KES
5000 AMD1898.85000 KES
10000 AMD3797.70000 KES
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Armenian Dram
1 KES2.63317 AMD
5 KES13.16585 AMD
10 KES26.33170 AMD
20 KES52.66340 AMD
50 KES131.65850 AMD
100 KES263.31700 AMD
250 KES658.29250 AMD
500 KES1316.58500 AMD
1000 KES2633.17000 AMD
2000 KES5266.34000 AMD
5000 KES13165.85000 AMD
10000 KES26331.70000 AMD