5000 Armenian drams to Kenyan shillings

Convert AMD to KES at the real exchange rate

5000 amd
1899 kes

1.00000 AMD = 0.37977 KES

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:7 UTC
Track the exchange rate
Spend abroad without hidden fees

AMD to KES conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 AMD → 0 KES
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86641.053387.59011.433491.647450.9634518.4483
1GBP1.154211.2157101.0951.654511.901461.1120221.2927
1USD0.94940.822571183.15781.360951.564090.914617.5148
1INR0.01141680.009891690.012025310.01636590.01880870.01099840.210621

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Armenian drams to Kenyan shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KES in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AMD to KES rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Armenian drams

AMD to USD

AMD to EUR

AMD to GBP

AMD to INR

AMD to JPY

AMD to RUB

AMD to AUD

AMD to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Kenyan Shilling
1 AMD0.37977 KES
5 AMD1.89884 KES
10 AMD3.79767 KES
20 AMD7.59534 KES
50 AMD18.98835 KES
100 AMD37.97670 KES
250 AMD94.94175 KES
500 AMD189.88350 KES
1000 AMD379.76700 KES
2000 AMD759.53400 KES
5000 AMD1898.83500 KES
10000 AMD3797.67000 KES
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Armenian Dram
1 KES2.63319 AMD
5 KES13.16595 AMD
10 KES26.33190 AMD
20 KES52.66380 AMD
50 KES131.65950 AMD
100 KES263.31900 AMD
250 KES658.29750 AMD
500 KES1316.59500 AMD
1000 KES2633.19000 AMD
2000 KES5266.38000 AMD
5000 KES13165.95000 AMD
10000 KES26331.90000 AMD