1 thousand Japanese yen to Romanian leus

Convert JPY to RON at the real exchange rate

1,000 jpy
30.75 ron

1.00000 JPY = 0.03075 RON

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Romanian Leu
100 JPY3.07465 RON
1000 JPY30.74650 RON
1500 JPY46.11975 RON
2000 JPY61.49300 RON
3000 JPY92.23950 RON
5000 JPY153.73250 RON
5400 JPY166.03110 RON
10000 JPY307.46500 RON
15000 JPY461.19750 RON
20000 JPY614.93000 RON
25000 JPY768.66250 RON
30000 JPY922.39500 RON
Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Japanese Yen
1 RON32.52400 JPY
5 RON162.62000 JPY
10 RON325.24000 JPY
20 RON650.48000 JPY
50 RON1626.20000 JPY
100 RON3252.40000 JPY
250 RON8131.00000 JPY
500 RON16262.00000 JPY
1000 RON32524.00000 JPY
2000 RON65048.00000 JPY
5000 RON162620.00000 JPY
10000 RON325240.00000 JPY