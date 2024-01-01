Jamaican dollars to East Caribbean dollars today

Convert JMD to XCD at the real exchange rate

1,000 jmd
17.29 xcd

J$1.000 JMD = $0.01729 XCD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
JMD to XCD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago
Mid market rate

1 JMD to XCDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.01730.0174
Low0.01720.0172
Average0.01730.0173
Change-0.13%-0.34%
View full history

1 JMD to XCD stats

The performance of JMD to XCD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0173 and a 30 day low of 0.0172. This means the 30 day average was 0.0173. The change for JMD to XCD was -0.13.

The performance of JMD to XCD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0174 and a 90 day low of 0.0172. This means the 90 day average was 0.0173. The change for JMD to XCD was -0.34.

How to convert Jamaican dollars to East Caribbean dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XCD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JMD to XCD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / East Caribbean Dollar
1 JMD0.01729 XCD
5 JMD0.08647 XCD
10 JMD0.17294 XCD
20 JMD0.34588 XCD
50 JMD0.86470 XCD
100 JMD1.72939 XCD
250 JMD4.32348 XCD
500 JMD8.64695 XCD
1000 JMD17.29390 XCD
2000 JMD34.58780 XCD
5000 JMD86.46950 XCD
10000 JMD172.93900 XCD
Conversion rates East Caribbean Dollar / Jamaican Dollar
1 XCD57.82370 JMD
5 XCD289.11850 JMD
10 XCD578.23700 JMD
20 XCD1,156.47400 JMD
50 XCD2,891.18500 JMD
100 XCD5,782.37000 JMD
250 XCD14,455.92500 JMD
500 XCD28,911.85000 JMD
1000 XCD57,823.70000 JMD
2000 XCD115,647.40000 JMD
5000 XCD289,118.50000 JMD
10000 XCD578,237.00000 JMD