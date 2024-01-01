Jamaican dollars to Vanuatu vatus today

Convert JMD to VUV at the real exchange rate

1,000 jmd
779 vuv

J$1.000 JMD = VT0.7786 VUV

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
We can't send money between these currencies

JMD to VUV conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 JMD to VUVLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.78010.7801
Low0.76470.7647
Average0.77160.7727
Change1.33%0.14%
1 JMD to VUV stats

The performance of JMD to VUV in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.7801 and a 30 day low of 0.7647. This means the 30 day average was 0.7716. The change for JMD to VUV was 1.33.

The performance of JMD to VUV in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.7801 and a 90 day low of 0.7647. This means the 90 day average was 0.7727. The change for JMD to VUV was 0.14.

Top currencies

 USDJPYAUDSGDEURZARGBPCAD
1 USD1146.531.5361.3270.91718.2850.7811.387
1 JPY0.00710.010.0090.0060.1250.0050.009
1 AUD0.65195.41310.8640.59711.9070.5090.903
1 SGD0.754110.4511.15810.69113.7830.5891.046

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Vanuatu Vatu
1 JMD0.77858 VUV
5 JMD3.89290 VUV
10 JMD7.78580 VUV
20 JMD15.57160 VUV
50 JMD38.92900 VUV
100 JMD77.85800 VUV
250 JMD194.64500 VUV
500 JMD389.29000 VUV
1000 JMD778.58000 VUV
2000 JMD1,557.16000 VUV
5000 JMD3,892.90000 VUV
10000 JMD7,785.80000 VUV
Conversion rates Vanuatu Vatu / Jamaican Dollar
1 VUV1.28439 JMD
5 VUV6.42195 JMD
10 VUV12.84390 JMD
20 VUV25.68780 JMD
50 VUV64.21950 JMD
100 VUV128.43900 JMD
250 VUV321.09750 JMD
500 VUV642.19500 JMD
1000 VUV1,284.39000 JMD
2000 VUV2,568.78000 JMD
5000 VUV6,421.95000 JMD
10000 VUV12,843.90000 JMD