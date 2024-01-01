100 Jamaican dollars to Vanuatu vatus

Convert JMD to VUV at the real exchange rate

100 jmd
79 vuv

1.000 JMD = 0.7894 VUV

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:16
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.06188.5981.4651.6550.96917.766
1 GBP1.17111.243103.7541.7151.9391.13520.805
1 USD0.9430.805183.5041.381.560.91316.744
1 INR0.0110.010.01210.0170.0190.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Jamaican dollars to Vanuatu vatus

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and VUV in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JMD to VUV rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Jamaican dollars

JMD to USD

JMD to JPY

JMD to AUD

JMD to SGD

JMD to EUR

JMD to ZAR

JMD to GBP

JMD to CAD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Vanuatu Vatu
1 JMD0.78936 VUV
5 JMD3.94679 VUV
10 JMD7.89358 VUV
20 JMD15.78716 VUV
50 JMD39.46790 VUV
100 JMD78.93580 VUV
250 JMD197.33950 VUV
500 JMD394.67900 VUV
1000 JMD789.35800 VUV
2000 JMD1,578.71600 VUV
5000 JMD3,946.79000 VUV
10000 JMD7,893.58000 VUV
Conversion rates Vanuatu Vatu / Jamaican Dollar
1 VUV1.26685 JMD
5 VUV6.33425 JMD
10 VUV12.66850 JMD
20 VUV25.33700 JMD
50 VUV63.34250 JMD
100 VUV126.68500 JMD
250 VUV316.71250 JMD
500 VUV633.42500 JMD
1000 VUV1,266.85000 JMD
2000 VUV2,533.70000 JMD
5000 VUV6,334.25000 JMD
10000 VUV12,668.50000 JMD