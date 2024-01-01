Jamaican dollars to Vietnamese dongs today

Convert JMD to VND at the real exchange rate

1,000 jmd
161,534 vnd

J$1.000 JMD = ₫161.5 VND

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
JMD to VND conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 JMD to VNDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High163.0300163.8560
Low161.3110161.3110
Average162.2295162.9847
Change-0.90%-0.97%
1 JMD to VND stats

The performance of JMD to VND in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 163.0300 and a 30 day low of 161.3110. This means the 30 day average was 162.2295. The change for JMD to VND was -0.90.

The performance of JMD to VND in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 163.8560 and a 90 day low of 161.3110. This means the 90 day average was 162.9847. The change for JMD to VND was -0.97.

Top currencies

 USDJPYAUDSGDEURZARGBPCAD
1 USD1146.531.5361.3270.91718.2850.7811.387
1 JPY0.00710.010.0090.0060.1250.0050.009
1 AUD0.65195.41310.8640.59711.9070.5090.903
1 SGD0.754110.4511.15810.69113.7830.5891.046

Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Vietnamese Dong
1 JMD161.53400 VND
5 JMD807.67000 VND
10 JMD1,615.34000 VND
20 JMD3,230.68000 VND
50 JMD8,076.70000 VND
100 JMD16,153.40000 VND
250 JMD40,383.50000 VND
500 JMD80,767.00000 VND
1000 JMD161,534.00000 VND
2000 JMD323,068.00000 VND
5000 JMD807,670.00000 VND
10000 JMD1,615,340.00000 VND
Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Jamaican Dollar
1000 VND6.19063 JMD
2000 VND12.38126 JMD
5000 VND30.95315 JMD
10000 VND61.90630 JMD
20000 VND123.81260 JMD
50000 VND309.53150 JMD
100000 VND619.06300 JMD
200000 VND1,238.12600 JMD
500000 VND3,095.31500 JMD
1000000 VND6,190.63000 JMD
2000000 VND12,381.26000 JMD
5000000 VND30,953.15000 JMD