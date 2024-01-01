Jamaican dollars to Vietnamese dongs today
Convert JMD to VND at the real exchange rate
|1 JMD to VND
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|163.0300
|163.8560
|Low
|161.3110
|161.3110
|Average
|162.2295
|162.9847
|Change
|-0.90%
|-0.97%
|View full history
1 JMD to VND stats
The performance of JMD to VND in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 163.0300 and a 30 day low of 161.3110. This means the 30 day average was 162.2295. The change for JMD to VND was -0.90.
The performance of JMD to VND in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 163.8560 and a 90 day low of 161.3110. This means the 90 day average was 162.9847. The change for JMD to VND was -0.97.
|Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Vietnamese Dong
|1 JMD
|161.53400 VND
|5 JMD
|807.67000 VND
|10 JMD
|1,615.34000 VND
|20 JMD
|3,230.68000 VND
|50 JMD
|8,076.70000 VND
|100 JMD
|16,153.40000 VND
|250 JMD
|40,383.50000 VND
|500 JMD
|80,767.00000 VND
|1000 JMD
|161,534.00000 VND
|2000 JMD
|323,068.00000 VND
|5000 JMD
|807,670.00000 VND
|10000 JMD
|1,615,340.00000 VND
|Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Jamaican Dollar
|1000 VND
|6.19063 JMD
|2000 VND
|12.38126 JMD
|5000 VND
|30.95315 JMD
|10000 VND
|61.90630 JMD
|20000 VND
|123.81260 JMD
|50000 VND
|309.53150 JMD
|100000 VND
|619.06300 JMD
|200000 VND
|1,238.12600 JMD
|500000 VND
|3,095.31500 JMD
|1000000 VND
|6,190.63000 JMD
|2000000 VND
|12,381.26000 JMD
|5000000 VND
|30,953.15000 JMD