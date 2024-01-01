Jamaican dollars to Ukrainian hryvnias today

Convert JMD to UAH at the real exchange rate

1,000 jmd
261.97 uah

J$1.000 JMD = ₴0.2620 UAH

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
JMD to UAH conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 JMD to UAHLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.26400.2640
Low0.25850.2504
Average0.26120.2582
Change1.36%4.12%
1 JMD to UAH stats

The performance of JMD to UAH in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2640 and a 30 day low of 0.2585. This means the 30 day average was 0.2612. The change for JMD to UAH was 1.36.

The performance of JMD to UAH in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2640 and a 90 day low of 0.2504. This means the 90 day average was 0.2582. The change for JMD to UAH was 4.12.

Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 JMD0.26197 UAH
5 JMD1.30986 UAH
10 JMD2.61971 UAH
20 JMD5.23942 UAH
50 JMD13.09855 UAH
100 JMD26.19710 UAH
250 JMD65.49275 UAH
500 JMD130.98550 UAH
1000 JMD261.97100 UAH
2000 JMD523.94200 UAH
5000 JMD1,309.85500 UAH
10000 JMD2,619.71000 UAH
Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Jamaican Dollar
1 UAH3.81721 JMD
5 UAH19.08605 JMD
10 UAH38.17210 JMD
20 UAH76.34420 JMD
50 UAH190.86050 JMD
100 UAH381.72100 JMD
250 UAH954.30250 JMD
500 UAH1,908.60500 JMD
1000 UAH3,817.21000 JMD
2000 UAH7,634.42000 JMD
5000 UAH19,086.05000 JMD
10000 UAH38,172.10000 JMD