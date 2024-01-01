Jamaican dollars to Tajikistani somonis today

Convert JMD to TJS at the real exchange rate

1,000 jmd
68.31 tjs

J$1.000 JMD = SM0.06831 TJS

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
JMD to TJS conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 JMD to TJSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.06940.0704
Low0.06790.0679
Average0.06860.0692
Change-1.55%-2.88%
1 JMD to TJS stats

The performance of JMD to TJS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0694 and a 30 day low of 0.0679. This means the 30 day average was 0.0686. The change for JMD to TJS was -1.55.

The performance of JMD to TJS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0704 and a 90 day low of 0.0679. This means the 90 day average was 0.0692. The change for JMD to TJS was -2.88.

Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Tajikistani Somoni
1 JMD0.06831 TJS
5 JMD0.34157 TJS
10 JMD0.68314 TJS
20 JMD1.36629 TJS
50 JMD3.41571 TJS
100 JMD6.83143 TJS
250 JMD17.07857 TJS
500 JMD34.15715 TJS
1000 JMD68.31430 TJS
2000 JMD136.62860 TJS
5000 JMD341.57150 TJS
10000 JMD683.14300 TJS
Conversion rates Tajikistani Somoni / Jamaican Dollar
1 TJS14.63820 JMD
5 TJS73.19100 JMD
10 TJS146.38200 JMD
20 TJS292.76400 JMD
50 TJS731.91000 JMD
100 TJS1,463.82000 JMD
250 TJS3,659.55000 JMD
500 TJS7,319.10000 JMD
1000 TJS14,638.20000 JMD
2000 TJS29,276.40000 JMD
5000 TJS73,191.00000 JMD
10000 TJS146,382.00000 JMD