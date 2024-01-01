Jamaican dollars to Salvadoran colóns today

Convert JMD to SVC at the real exchange rate

1,000 jmd
56.05 svc

J$1.000 JMD = ₡0.05605 SVC

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

JMD to SVC conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 JMD to SVCLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.05610.0563
Low0.05590.0559
Average0.05600.0561
Change-0.13%-0.34%
View full history

1 JMD to SVC stats

The performance of JMD to SVC in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0561 and a 30 day low of 0.0559. This means the 30 day average was 0.0560. The change for JMD to SVC was -0.13.

The performance of JMD to SVC in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0563 and a 90 day low of 0.0559. This means the 90 day average was 0.0561. The change for JMD to SVC was -0.34.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDJPYAUDSGDEURZARGBPCAD
1 USD1146.531.5361.3270.91718.2850.7811.387
1 JPY0.00710.010.0090.0060.1250.0050.009
1 AUD0.65195.41310.8640.59711.9070.5090.903
1 SGD0.754110.4511.15810.69113.7830.5891.046

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Jamaican dollars to Salvadoran colóns

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SVC in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JMD to SVC rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Jamaican dollar

JMD to USD

JMD to JPY

JMD to AUD

JMD to SGD

JMD to EUR

JMD to ZAR

JMD to GBP

JMD to CAD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Salvadoran Colón
1 JMD0.05605 SVC
5 JMD0.28023 SVC
10 JMD0.56045 SVC
20 JMD1.12090 SVC
50 JMD2.80226 SVC
100 JMD5.60452 SVC
250 JMD14.01130 SVC
500 JMD28.02260 SVC
1000 JMD56.04520 SVC
2000 JMD112.09040 SVC
5000 JMD280.22600 SVC
10000 JMD560.45200 SVC
Conversion rates Salvadoran Colón / Jamaican Dollar
1 SVC17.84270 JMD
5 SVC89.21350 JMD
10 SVC178.42700 JMD
20 SVC356.85400 JMD
50 SVC892.13500 JMD
100 SVC1,784.27000 JMD
250 SVC4,460.67500 JMD
500 SVC8,921.35000 JMD
1000 SVC17,842.70000 JMD
2000 SVC35,685.40000 JMD
5000 SVC89,213.50000 JMD
10000 SVC178,427.00000 JMD