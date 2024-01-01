10 thousand Jamaican dollars to Salvadoran colóns

Convert JMD to SVC at the real exchange rate

10,000 jmd
565.86 svc

1.000 JMD = 0.05659 SVC

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:54
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDJPYAUDSGDEURZARGBPCAD
1 USD1154.3551.5561.3640.94218.9950.8041.379
1 JPY0.00610.010.0090.0060.1230.0050.009
1 AUD0.64399.19610.8760.60512.2070.5170.887
1 SGD0.733113.181.14110.6913.9280.5891.011

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Jamaican dollars to Salvadoran colóns

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SVC in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JMD to SVC rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Jamaican dollars

JMD to USD

JMD to JPY

JMD to AUD

JMD to SGD

JMD to EUR

JMD to ZAR

JMD to GBP

JMD to CAD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Salvadoran Colón
1 JMD0.05659 SVC
5 JMD0.28293 SVC
10 JMD0.56586 SVC
20 JMD1.13172 SVC
50 JMD2.82930 SVC
100 JMD5.65860 SVC
250 JMD14.14650 SVC
500 JMD28.29300 SVC
1000 JMD56.58600 SVC
2000 JMD113.17200 SVC
5000 JMD282.93000 SVC
10000 JMD565.86000 SVC
Conversion rates Salvadoran Colón / Jamaican Dollar
1 SVC17.67220 JMD
5 SVC88.36100 JMD
10 SVC176.72200 JMD
20 SVC353.44400 JMD
50 SVC883.61000 JMD
100 SVC1,767.22000 JMD
250 SVC4,418.05000 JMD
500 SVC8,836.10000 JMD
1000 SVC17,672.20000 JMD
2000 SVC35,344.40000 JMD
5000 SVC88,361.00000 JMD
10000 SVC176,722.00000 JMD