Jamaican dollars to Solomon Islands dollars today

Convert JMD to SBD at the real exchange rate

1,000 jmd
53.13 sbd

J$1.000 JMD = SI$0.05313 SBD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
We can't send money between these currencies

JMD to SBD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 JMD to SBDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.05350.0540
Low0.05260.0526
Average0.05290.0532
Change0.45%-0.63%
1 JMD to SBD stats

The performance of JMD to SBD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0535 and a 30 day low of 0.0526. This means the 30 day average was 0.0529. The change for JMD to SBD was 0.45.

The performance of JMD to SBD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0540 and a 90 day low of 0.0526. This means the 90 day average was 0.0532. The change for JMD to SBD was -0.63.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Solomon Islands Dollar
1 JMD0.05313 SBD
5 JMD0.26566 SBD
10 JMD0.53133 SBD
20 JMD1.06266 SBD
50 JMD2.65664 SBD
100 JMD5.31329 SBD
250 JMD13.28323 SBD
500 JMD26.56645 SBD
1000 JMD53.13290 SBD
2000 JMD106.26580 SBD
5000 JMD265.66450 SBD
10000 JMD531.32900 SBD
Conversion rates Solomon Islands Dollar / Jamaican Dollar
1 SBD18.82070 JMD
5 SBD94.10350 JMD
10 SBD188.20700 JMD
20 SBD376.41400 JMD
50 SBD941.03500 JMD
100 SBD1,882.07000 JMD
250 SBD4,705.17500 JMD
500 SBD9,410.35000 JMD
1000 SBD18,820.70000 JMD
2000 SBD37,641.40000 JMD
5000 SBD94,103.50000 JMD
10000 SBD188,207.00000 JMD