Jamaican dollars to Rwandan francs today

Convert JMD to RWF at the real exchange rate

1,000 jmd
8,421 rwf

J$1.000 JMD = R₣8.421 RWF

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
JMD to RWF conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 JMD to RWFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High8.43878.4387
Low8.38498.2684
Average8.41058.3810
Change0.02%1.13%
1 JMD to RWF stats

The performance of JMD to RWF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 8.4387 and a 30 day low of 8.3849. This means the 30 day average was 8.4105. The change for JMD to RWF was 0.02.

The performance of JMD to RWF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 8.4387 and a 90 day low of 8.2684. This means the 90 day average was 8.3810. The change for JMD to RWF was 1.13.

Top currencies

 USDJPYAUDSGDEURZARGBPCAD
1 USD1146.531.5361.3270.91718.2850.7811.387
1 JPY0.00710.010.0090.0060.1250.0050.009
1 AUD0.65195.41310.8640.59711.9070.5090.903
1 SGD0.754110.4511.15810.69113.7830.5891.046

Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Rwandan Franc
1 JMD8.42087 RWF
5 JMD42.10435 RWF
10 JMD84.20870 RWF
20 JMD168.41740 RWF
50 JMD421.04350 RWF
100 JMD842.08700 RWF
250 JMD2,105.21750 RWF
500 JMD4,210.43500 RWF
1000 JMD8,420.87000 RWF
2000 JMD16,841.74000 RWF
5000 JMD42,104.35000 RWF
10000 JMD84,208.70000 RWF
Conversion rates Rwandan Franc / Jamaican Dollar
1 RWF0.11875 JMD
5 RWF0.59377 JMD
10 RWF1.18753 JMD
20 RWF2.37506 JMD
50 RWF5.93765 JMD
100 RWF11.87530 JMD
250 RWF29.68825 JMD
500 RWF59.37650 JMD
1000 RWF118.75300 JMD
2000 RWF237.50600 JMD
5000 RWF593.76500 JMD
10000 RWF1,187.53000 JMD