1 Rwandan franc to Jamaican dollars

Convert RWF to JMD at the real exchange rate

1 rwf
0.12 jmd

1.00000 RWF = 0.12190 JMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:03
Conversion rates Rwandan Franc / Jamaican Dollar
1 RWF0.12190 JMD
5 RWF0.60952 JMD
10 RWF1.21905 JMD
20 RWF2.43810 JMD
50 RWF6.09525 JMD
100 RWF12.19050 JMD
250 RWF30.47625 JMD
500 RWF60.95250 JMD
1000 RWF121.90500 JMD
2000 RWF243.81000 JMD
5000 RWF609.52500 JMD
10000 RWF1219.05000 JMD
Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Rwandan Franc
1 JMD8.20310 RWF
5 JMD41.01550 RWF
10 JMD82.03100 RWF
20 JMD164.06200 RWF
50 JMD410.15500 RWF
100 JMD820.31000 RWF
250 JMD2050.77500 RWF
500 JMD4101.55000 RWF
1000 JMD8203.10000 RWF
2000 JMD16406.20000 RWF
5000 JMD41015.50000 RWF
10000 JMD82031.00000 RWF