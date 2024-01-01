10 thousand Jamaican dollars to Rwandan francs

Convert JMD to RWF at the real exchange rate

10,000 jmd
83,548 rwf

1.000 JMD = 8.355 RWF

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:44
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDJPYAUDSGDEURZARGBPCAD
1 USD1154.3151.5551.3640.94218.9850.8041.379
1 JPY0.00610.010.0090.0060.1230.0050.009
1 AUD0.64399.26310.8770.60612.2120.5170.887
1 SGD0.733113.1721.1410.69113.9230.591.011

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Jamaican dollars to Rwandan francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RWF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JMD to RWF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Jamaican dollars

JMD to USD

JMD to JPY

JMD to AUD

JMD to SGD

JMD to EUR

JMD to ZAR

JMD to GBP

JMD to CAD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Rwandan Franc
1 JMD8.35480 RWF
5 JMD41.77400 RWF
10 JMD83.54800 RWF
20 JMD167.09600 RWF
50 JMD417.74000 RWF
100 JMD835.48000 RWF
250 JMD2,088.70000 RWF
500 JMD4,177.40000 RWF
1000 JMD8,354.80000 RWF
2000 JMD16,709.60000 RWF
5000 JMD41,774.00000 RWF
10000 JMD83,548.00000 RWF
Conversion rates Rwandan Franc / Jamaican Dollar
1 RWF0.11969 JMD
5 RWF0.59846 JMD
10 RWF1.19692 JMD
20 RWF2.39384 JMD
50 RWF5.98460 JMD
100 RWF11.96920 JMD
250 RWF29.92300 JMD
500 RWF59.84600 JMD
1000 RWF119.69200 JMD
2000 RWF239.38400 JMD
5000 RWF598.46000 JMD
10000 RWF1,196.92000 JMD