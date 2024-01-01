Jamaican dollars to Polish zloty today

Convert JMD to PLN at the real exchange rate

1,000 jmd
25.19 pln

J$1.000 JMD = zł0.02519 PLN

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
JMD to PLN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 JMD to PLNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.02550.0263
Low0.02490.0249
Average0.02520.0255
Change-0.60%-1.97%
View full history

1 JMD to PLN stats

The performance of JMD to PLN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0255 and a 30 day low of 0.0249. This means the 30 day average was 0.0252. The change for JMD to PLN was -0.60.

The performance of JMD to PLN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0263 and a 90 day low of 0.0249. This means the 90 day average was 0.0255. The change for JMD to PLN was -1.97.

How to convert Jamaican dollars to Polish zloty

  1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PLN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  3

    That's it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JMD to PLN rate and how it's changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Polish Zloty
1 JMD0.02519 PLN
5 JMD0.12596 PLN
10 JMD0.25193 PLN
20 JMD0.50386 PLN
50 JMD1.25964 PLN
100 JMD2.51928 PLN
250 JMD6.29820 PLN
500 JMD12.59640 PLN
1000 JMD25.19280 PLN
2000 JMD50.38560 PLN
5000 JMD125.96400 PLN
10000 JMD251.92800 PLN
Conversion rates Polish Zloty / Jamaican Dollar
1 PLN39.69390 JMD
5 PLN198.46950 JMD
10 PLN396.93900 JMD
20 PLN793.87800 JMD
50 PLN1,984.69500 JMD
100 PLN3,969.39000 JMD
250 PLN9,923.47500 JMD
500 PLN19,846.95000 JMD
1000 PLN39,693.90000 JMD
2000 PLN79,387.80000 JMD
5000 PLN198,469.50000 JMD
10000 PLN396,939.00000 JMD