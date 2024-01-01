1 Jamaican dollar to Polish zloty

1 jmd
0.03 pln

1.000 JMD = 0.02623 PLN

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:35
Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Polish Zloty
1 JMD0.02623 PLN
5 JMD0.13115 PLN
10 JMD0.26231 PLN
20 JMD0.52461 PLN
50 JMD1.31154 PLN
100 JMD2.62307 PLN
250 JMD6.55768 PLN
500 JMD13.11535 PLN
1000 JMD26.23070 PLN
2000 JMD52.46140 PLN
5000 JMD131.15350 PLN
10000 JMD262.30700 PLN
Conversion rates Polish Zloty / Jamaican Dollar
1 PLN38.12330 JMD
5 PLN190.61650 JMD
10 PLN381.23300 JMD
20 PLN762.46600 JMD
50 PLN1,906.16500 JMD
100 PLN3,812.33000 JMD
250 PLN9,530.82500 JMD
500 PLN19,061.65000 JMD
1000 PLN38,123.30000 JMD
2000 PLN76,246.60000 JMD
5000 PLN190,616.50000 JMD
10000 PLN381,233.00000 JMD