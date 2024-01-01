Jamaican dollars to Peruvian nuevo soles today

Convert JMD to PEN at the real exchange rate

1,000 jmd
23.97 pen

J$1.000 JMD = S/.0.02397 PEN

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
We can't send money between these currencies

JMD to PEN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 JMD to PENLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.02430.0247
Low0.02380.0237
Average0.02400.0241
Change-1.51%0.07%
1 JMD to PEN stats

The performance of JMD to PEN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0243 and a 30 day low of 0.0238. This means the 30 day average was 0.0240. The change for JMD to PEN was -1.51.

The performance of JMD to PEN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0247 and a 90 day low of 0.0237. This means the 90 day average was 0.0241. The change for JMD to PEN was 0.07.

How to convert Jamaican dollars to Peruvian nuevo soles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PEN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JMD to PEN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 JMD0.02397 PEN
5 JMD0.11986 PEN
10 JMD0.23972 PEN
20 JMD0.47943 PEN
50 JMD1.19859 PEN
100 JMD2.39717 PEN
250 JMD5.99293 PEN
500 JMD11.98585 PEN
1000 JMD23.97170 PEN
2000 JMD47.94340 PEN
5000 JMD119.85850 PEN
10000 JMD239.71700 PEN
Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Jamaican Dollar
1 PEN41.71590 JMD
5 PEN208.57950 JMD
10 PEN417.15900 JMD
20 PEN834.31800 JMD
50 PEN2,085.79500 JMD
100 PEN4,171.59000 JMD
250 PEN10,428.97500 JMD
500 PEN20,857.95000 JMD
1000 PEN41,715.90000 JMD
2000 PEN83,431.80000 JMD
5000 PEN208,579.50000 JMD
10000 PEN417,159.00000 JMD