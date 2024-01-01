Jamaican dollars to Macanese patacas today

Convert JMD to MOP at the real exchange rate

1,000 jmd
51.51 mop

J$1.000 JMD = MOP$0.05151 MOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

JMD to MOP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 JMD to MOPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.05160.0518
Low0.05140.0514
Average0.05150.0516
Change-0.20%-0.48%
View full history

1 JMD to MOP stats

The performance of JMD to MOP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0516 and a 30 day low of 0.0514. This means the 30 day average was 0.0515. The change for JMD to MOP was -0.20.

The performance of JMD to MOP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0518 and a 90 day low of 0.0514. This means the 90 day average was 0.0516. The change for JMD to MOP was -0.48.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDJPYAUDSGDEURZARGBPCAD
1 USD1146.531.5361.3270.91718.2850.7811.387
1 JPY0.00710.010.0090.0060.1250.0050.009
1 AUD0.65195.41310.8640.59711.9070.5090.903
1 SGD0.754110.4511.15810.69113.7830.5891.046

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Jamaican dollars to Macanese patacas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MOP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JMD to MOP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Jamaican dollar

JMD to USD

JMD to JPY

JMD to AUD

JMD to SGD

JMD to EUR

JMD to ZAR

JMD to GBP

JMD to CAD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Macanese Pataca
1 JMD0.05151 MOP
5 JMD0.25753 MOP
10 JMD0.51507 MOP
20 JMD1.03013 MOP
50 JMD2.57533 MOP
100 JMD5.15065 MOP
250 JMD12.87662 MOP
500 JMD25.75325 MOP
1000 JMD51.50650 MOP
2000 JMD103.01300 MOP
5000 JMD257.53250 MOP
10000 JMD515.06500 MOP
Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / Jamaican Dollar
1 MOP19.41500 JMD
5 MOP97.07500 JMD
10 MOP194.15000 JMD
20 MOP388.30000 JMD
50 MOP970.75000 JMD
100 MOP1,941.50000 JMD
250 MOP4,853.75000 JMD
500 MOP9,707.50000 JMD
1000 MOP19,415.00000 JMD
2000 MOP38,830.00000 JMD
5000 MOP97,075.00000 JMD
10000 MOP194,150.00000 JMD