1 thousand Jamaican dollars to Lebanese pounds

Convert JMD to LBP at the real exchange rate

1,000 jmd
579,036 lbp

1.000 JMD = 579.0 LBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:57
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.06288.7231.4651.6490.96917.753
1 GBP1.17111.245103.9381.7161.9321.13520.798
1 USD0.9410.803183.5081.3791.5520.91216.71
1 INR0.0110.010.01210.0170.0190.0110.2

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Jamaican dollars to Lebanese pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LBP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JMD to LBP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Lebanese Pound
1 JMD579.03600 LBP
5 JMD2,895.18000 LBP
10 JMD5,790.36000 LBP
20 JMD11,580.72000 LBP
50 JMD28,951.80000 LBP
100 JMD57,903.60000 LBP
250 JMD144,759.00000 LBP
500 JMD289,518.00000 LBP
1000 JMD579,036.00000 LBP
2000 JMD1,158,072.00000 LBP
5000 JMD2,895,180.00000 LBP
10000 JMD5,790,360.00000 LBP
Conversion rates Lebanese Pound / Jamaican Dollar
1 LBP0.00173 JMD
5 LBP0.00864 JMD
10 LBP0.01727 JMD
20 LBP0.03454 JMD
50 LBP0.08635 JMD
100 LBP0.17270 JMD
250 LBP0.43175 JMD
500 LBP0.86351 JMD
1000 LBP1.72701 JMD
2000 LBP3.45402 JMD
5000 LBP8.63505 JMD
10000 LBP17.27010 JMD