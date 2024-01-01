Jamaican dollars to Lebanese pounds today

Convert JMD to LBP at the real exchange rate

1,000 jmd
573,262 lbp

J$1.000 JMD = ل.ل.573.3 LBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

JMD to LBP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 JMD to LBPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High574.0090576.1740
Low571.6800571.6800
Average572.8918574.0828
Change-0.13%-0.39%
View full history

1 JMD to LBP stats

The performance of JMD to LBP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 574.0090 and a 30 day low of 571.6800. This means the 30 day average was 572.8918. The change for JMD to LBP was -0.13.

The performance of JMD to LBP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 576.1740 and a 90 day low of 571.6800. This means the 90 day average was 574.0828. The change for JMD to LBP was -0.39.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDJPYAUDSGDEURZARGBPCAD
1 USD1146.531.5361.3270.91718.2850.7811.387
1 JPY0.00710.010.0090.0060.1250.0050.009
1 AUD0.65195.41310.8640.59711.9070.5090.903
1 SGD0.754110.4511.15810.69113.7830.5891.046

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Jamaican dollars to Lebanese pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LBP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JMD to LBP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Jamaican dollar

JMD to USD

JMD to JPY

JMD to AUD

JMD to SGD

JMD to EUR

JMD to ZAR

JMD to GBP

JMD to CAD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Lebanese Pound
1 JMD573.26200 LBP
5 JMD2,866.31000 LBP
10 JMD5,732.62000 LBP
20 JMD11,465.24000 LBP
50 JMD28,663.10000 LBP
100 JMD57,326.20000 LBP
250 JMD143,315.50000 LBP
500 JMD286,631.00000 LBP
1000 JMD573,262.00000 LBP
2000 JMD1,146,524.00000 LBP
5000 JMD2,866,310.00000 LBP
10000 JMD5,732,620.00000 LBP
Conversion rates Lebanese Pound / Jamaican Dollar
1 LBP0.00174 JMD
5 LBP0.00872 JMD
10 LBP0.01744 JMD
20 LBP0.03489 JMD
50 LBP0.08722 JMD
100 LBP0.17444 JMD
250 LBP0.43610 JMD
500 LBP0.87220 JMD
1000 LBP1.74440 JMD
2000 LBP3.48880 JMD
5000 LBP8.72200 JMD
10000 LBP17.44400 JMD