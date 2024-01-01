Jamaican dollars to South Korean wons today
Convert JMD to KRW at the real exchange rate
|1 JMD to KRW
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|8.8986
|8.9383
|Low
|8.6986
|8.6654
|Average
|8.8322
|8.8246
|Change
|-1.55%
|0.02%
|View full history
1 JMD to KRW stats
The performance of JMD to KRW in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 8.8986 and a 30 day low of 8.6986. This means the 30 day average was 8.8322. The change for JMD to KRW was -1.55.
The performance of JMD to KRW in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 8.9383 and a 90 day low of 8.6654. This means the 90 day average was 8.8246. The change for JMD to KRW was 0.02.
|Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / South Korean Won
|1 JMD
|8.69860 KRW
|5 JMD
|43.49300 KRW
|10 JMD
|86.98600 KRW
|20 JMD
|173.97200 KRW
|50 JMD
|434.93000 KRW
|100 JMD
|869.86000 KRW
|250 JMD
|2,174.65000 KRW
|500 JMD
|4,349.30000 KRW
|1000 JMD
|8,698.60000 KRW
|2000 JMD
|17,397.20000 KRW
|5000 JMD
|43,493.00000 KRW
|10000 JMD
|86,986.00000 KRW
|Conversion rates South Korean Won / Jamaican Dollar
|1 KRW
|0.11496 JMD
|5 KRW
|0.57481 JMD
|10 KRW
|1.14961 JMD
|20 KRW
|2.29922 JMD
|50 KRW
|5.74805 JMD
|100 KRW
|11.49610 JMD
|250 KRW
|28.74025 JMD
|500 KRW
|57.48050 JMD
|1000 KRW
|114.96100 JMD
|2000 KRW
|229.92200 JMD
|5000 KRW
|574.80500 JMD
|10000 KRW
|1,149.61000 JMD
|20000 KRW
|2,299.22000 JMD
|30000 KRW
|3,448.83000 JMD
|40000 KRW
|4,598.44000 JMD
|50000 KRW
|5,748.05000 JMD