Jamaican dollars to South Korean wons

Convert JMD to KRW

1,000 jmd
8,699 krw

J$1.000 JMD = ₩8.699 KRW

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
JMD to KRW conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 JMD to KRWLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High8.89868.9383
Low8.69868.6654
Average8.83228.8246
Change-1.55%0.02%
View full history

1 JMD to KRW stats

The performance of JMD to KRW in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 8.8986 and a 30 day low of 8.6986. This means the 30 day average was 8.8322. The change for JMD to KRW was -1.55.

The performance of JMD to KRW in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 8.9383 and a 90 day low of 8.6654. This means the 90 day average was 8.8246. The change for JMD to KRW was 0.02.

How to convert Jamaican dollars to South Korean wons

  1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KRW in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  3

    That's it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JMD to KRW rate and how it's changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / South Korean Won
1 JMD8.69860 KRW
5 JMD43.49300 KRW
10 JMD86.98600 KRW
20 JMD173.97200 KRW
50 JMD434.93000 KRW
100 JMD869.86000 KRW
250 JMD2,174.65000 KRW
500 JMD4,349.30000 KRW
1000 JMD8,698.60000 KRW
2000 JMD17,397.20000 KRW
5000 JMD43,493.00000 KRW
10000 JMD86,986.00000 KRW
Conversion rates South Korean Won / Jamaican Dollar
1 KRW0.11496 JMD
5 KRW0.57481 JMD
10 KRW1.14961 JMD
20 KRW2.29922 JMD
50 KRW5.74805 JMD
100 KRW11.49610 JMD
250 KRW28.74025 JMD
500 KRW57.48050 JMD
1000 KRW114.96100 JMD
2000 KRW229.92200 JMD
5000 KRW574.80500 JMD
10000 KRW1,149.61000 JMD
20000 KRW2,299.22000 JMD
30000 KRW3,448.83000 JMD
40000 KRW4,598.44000 JMD
50000 KRW5,748.05000 JMD