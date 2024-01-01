Jamaican dollars to Hungarian forints today

Convert JMD to HUF at the real exchange rate

1,000 jmd
2,336 huf

J$1.000 JMD = Ft2.336 HUF

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
JMD to HUF conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 JMD to HUFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.35082.3955
Low2.28652.2648
Average2.31332.3229
Change0.59%0.72%
1 JMD to HUF stats

The performance of JMD to HUF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.3508 and a 30 day low of 2.2865. This means the 30 day average was 2.3133. The change for JMD to HUF was 0.59.

The performance of JMD to HUF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.3955 and a 90 day low of 2.2648. This means the 90 day average was 2.3229. The change for JMD to HUF was 0.72.

Top currencies

 USDJPYAUDSGDEURZARGBPCAD
1 USD1146.531.5361.3270.91718.2850.7811.387
1 JPY0.00710.010.0090.0060.1250.0050.009
1 AUD0.65195.41310.8640.59711.9070.5090.903
1 SGD0.754110.4511.15810.69113.7830.5891.046

Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Hungarian Forint
1 JMD2.33596 HUF
5 JMD11.67980 HUF
10 JMD23.35960 HUF
20 JMD46.71920 HUF
50 JMD116.79800 HUF
100 JMD233.59600 HUF
250 JMD583.99000 HUF
500 JMD1,167.98000 HUF
1000 JMD2,335.96000 HUF
2000 JMD4,671.92000 HUF
5000 JMD11,679.80000 HUF
10000 JMD23,359.60000 HUF
Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / Jamaican Dollar
2000 HUF856.18000 JMD
5000 HUF2,140.45000 JMD
10000 HUF4,280.90000 JMD
15000 HUF6,421.35000 JMD
20000 HUF8,561.80000 JMD
30000 HUF12,842.70000 JMD
40000 HUF17,123.60000 JMD
50000 HUF21,404.50000 JMD
60000 HUF25,685.40000 JMD
100000 HUF42,809.00000 JMD
150000 HUF64,213.50000 JMD
200000 HUF85,618.00000 JMD