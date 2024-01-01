Jamaican dollars to Guinean francs today

Convert JMD to GNF at the real exchange rate

1,000 jmd
54,986 gnf

J$1.000 JMD = GFr54.99 GNF

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
JMD to GNF conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 JMD to GNFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High55.221555.3705
Low54.823454.8234
Average55.063255.1547
Change-0.36%-0.52%
1 JMD to GNF stats

The performance of JMD to GNF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 55.2215 and a 30 day low of 54.8234. This means the 30 day average was 55.0632. The change for JMD to GNF was -0.36.

The performance of JMD to GNF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 55.3705 and a 90 day low of 54.8234. This means the 90 day average was 55.1547. The change for JMD to GNF was -0.52.

Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Guinean Franc
1 JMD54.98590 GNF
5 JMD274.92950 GNF
10 JMD549.85900 GNF
20 JMD1,099.71800 GNF
50 JMD2,749.29500 GNF
100 JMD5,498.59000 GNF
250 JMD13,746.47500 GNF
500 JMD27,492.95000 GNF
1000 JMD54,985.90000 GNF
2000 JMD109,971.80000 GNF
5000 JMD274,929.50000 GNF
10000 JMD549,859.00000 GNF
Conversion rates Guinean Franc / Jamaican Dollar
1 GNF0.01819 JMD
5 GNF0.09093 JMD
10 GNF0.18187 JMD
20 GNF0.36373 JMD
50 GNF0.90933 JMD
100 GNF1.81865 JMD
250 GNF4.54663 JMD
500 GNF9.09325 JMD
1000 GNF18.18650 JMD
2000 GNF36.37300 JMD
5000 GNF90.93250 JMD
10000 GNF181.86500 JMD