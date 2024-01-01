Jamaican dollars to Brazilian reais today

Convert JMD to BRL at the real exchange rate

1,000 jmd
36.69 brl

J$1.000 JMD = R$0.03669 BRL

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

JMD to BRL conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 JMD to BRLLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.03680.0368
Low0.03460.0325
Average0.03550.0345
Change4.77%12.46%
View full history

1 JMD to BRL stats

The performance of JMD to BRL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0368 and a 30 day low of 0.0346. This means the 30 day average was 0.0355. The change for JMD to BRL was 4.77.

The performance of JMD to BRL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0368 and a 90 day low of 0.0325. This means the 90 day average was 0.0345. The change for JMD to BRL was 12.46.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDJPYAUDSGDEURZARGBPCAD
1 USD1146.531.5361.3270.91718.2850.7811.387
1 JPY0.00710.010.0090.0060.1250.0050.009
1 AUD0.65195.41310.8640.59711.9070.5090.903
1 SGD0.754110.4511.15810.69113.7830.5891.046

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Jamaican dollars to Brazilian reais

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BRL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JMD to BRL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Jamaican dollar

JMD to USD

JMD to JPY

JMD to AUD

JMD to SGD

JMD to EUR

JMD to ZAR

JMD to GBP

JMD to CAD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Brazilian Real
1 JMD0.03669 BRL
5 JMD0.18345 BRL
10 JMD0.36689 BRL
20 JMD0.73378 BRL
50 JMD1.83446 BRL
100 JMD3.66891 BRL
250 JMD9.17228 BRL
500 JMD18.34455 BRL
1000 JMD36.68910 BRL
2000 JMD73.37820 BRL
5000 JMD183.44550 BRL
10000 JMD366.89100 BRL
Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Jamaican Dollar
1 BRL27.25600 JMD
5 BRL136.28000 JMD
10 BRL272.56000 JMD
20 BRL545.12000 JMD
50 BRL1,362.80000 JMD
100 BRL2,725.60000 JMD
250 BRL6,814.00000 JMD
500 BRL13,628.00000 JMD
1000 BRL27,256.00000 JMD
2000 BRL54,512.00000 JMD
5000 BRL136,280.00000 JMD
10000 BRL272,560.00000 JMD