Jamaican dollars to Netherlands Antillean guilders today

Convert JMD to ANG at the real exchange rate

1,000 jmd
11.47 ang

J$1.000 JMD = ƒ0.01147 ANG

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
JMD to ANG conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 JMD to ANGLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.01150.0115
Low0.01140.0114
Average0.01150.0115
Change-0.13%-0.34%
1 JMD to ANG stats

The performance of JMD to ANG in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0115 and a 30 day low of 0.0114. This means the 30 day average was 0.0115. The change for JMD to ANG was -0.13.

The performance of JMD to ANG in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0115 and a 90 day low of 0.0114. This means the 90 day average was 0.0115. The change for JMD to ANG was -0.34.

Top currencies

 USDJPYAUDSGDEURZARGBPCAD
1 USD1146.531.5361.3270.91718.2850.7811.387
1 JPY0.00710.010.0090.0060.1250.0050.009
1 AUD0.65195.41310.8640.59711.9070.5090.903
1 SGD0.754110.4511.15810.69113.7830.5891.046

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Jamaican dollars to Netherlands Antillean guilders

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ANG in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JMD to ANG rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Netherlands Antillean Guilder
1 JMD0.01147 ANG
5 JMD0.05733 ANG
10 JMD0.11465 ANG
20 JMD0.22930 ANG
50 JMD0.57326 ANG
100 JMD1.14652 ANG
250 JMD2.86630 ANG
500 JMD5.73260 ANG
1000 JMD11.46520 ANG
2000 JMD22.93040 ANG
5000 JMD57.32600 ANG
10000 JMD114.65200 ANG
Conversion rates Netherlands Antillean Guilder / Jamaican Dollar
1 ANG87.22010 JMD
5 ANG436.10050 JMD
10 ANG872.20100 JMD
20 ANG1,744.40200 JMD
50 ANG4,361.00500 JMD
100 ANG8,722.01000 JMD
250 ANG21,805.02500 JMD
500 ANG43,610.05000 JMD
1000 ANG87,220.10000 JMD
2000 ANG174,440.20000 JMD
5000 ANG436,100.50000 JMD
10000 ANG872,201.00000 JMD