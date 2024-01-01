500 Jersey pounds to Sri Lankan rupees

Convert JEP to LKR at the real exchange rate

500 jep
193,186 lkr

£1.000 JEP = Sr386.4 LKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
We can't send money between these currencies

JEP to LKR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 JEP to LKRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High394.9360394.9360
Low384.8190373.4370
Average390.3846385.5786
Change-0.89%3.40%
View full history

1 JEP to LKR stats

The performance of JEP to LKR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 394.9360 and a 30 day low of 384.8190. This means the 30 day average was 390.3846. The change for JEP to LKR was -0.89.

The performance of JEP to LKR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 394.9360 and a 90 day low of 373.4370. This means the 90 day average was 385.5786. The change for JEP to LKR was 3.40.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8521.09191.4311.5141.6760.93620.92
1 GBP1.17411.281107.3071.7761.9671.09924.552
1 USD0.9170.781183.8011.3871.5360.85819.174
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.229

Beware of bad exchange rates.

How to convert Jersey pounds to Sri Lankan rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JEP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LKR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JEP to LKR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

