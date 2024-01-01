1 Jersey pound to Cape Verdean escudos
Convert JEP to CVE at the real exchange rate
|1 JEP to CVE
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|131.9180
|131.9180
|Low
|129.9900
|128.4890
|Average
|131.2477
|130.5088
|Change
|-0.65%
|0.36%
1 JEP to CVE stats
The performance of JEP to CVE in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 131.9180 and a 30 day low of 129.9900. This means the 30 day average was 131.2477. The change for JEP to CVE was -0.65.
The performance of JEP to CVE in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 131.9180 and a 90 day low of 128.4890. This means the 90 day average was 130.5088. The change for JEP to CVE was 0.36.
|Conversion rates Jersey pound / Cape Verdean Escudo
|1 JEP
|129.99000 CVE
|5 JEP
|649.95000 CVE
|10 JEP
|1,299.90000 CVE
|20 JEP
|2,599.80000 CVE
|50 JEP
|6,499.50000 CVE
|100 JEP
|12,999.00000 CVE
|250 JEP
|32,497.50000 CVE
|500 JEP
|64,995.00000 CVE
|1000 JEP
|129,990.00000 CVE
|2000 JEP
|259,980.00000 CVE
|5000 JEP
|649,950.00000 CVE
|10000 JEP
|1,299,900.00000 CVE