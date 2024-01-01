20 Cape Verdean escudos to Jersey pounds

Convert CVE to JEP at the real exchange rate

20 cve
0.15 jep

1.00000 CVE = 0.00772 JEP

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
How to convert Cape Verdean escudos to Jersey pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CVE in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JEP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CVE to JEP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Cape Verdean Escudo / Jersey pound
1 CVE0.00772 JEP
5 CVE0.03861 JEP
10 CVE0.07721 JEP
20 CVE0.15442 JEP
50 CVE0.38605 JEP
100 CVE0.77211 JEP
250 CVE1.93027 JEP
500 CVE3.86054 JEP
1000 CVE7.72108 JEP
2000 CVE15.44216 JEP
5000 CVE38.60540 JEP
10000 CVE77.21080 JEP
Conversion rates Jersey pound / Cape Verdean Escudo
1 JEP129.51600 CVE
5 JEP647.58000 CVE
10 JEP1295.16000 CVE
20 JEP2590.32000 CVE
50 JEP6475.80000 CVE
100 JEP12951.60000 CVE
250 JEP32379.00000 CVE
500 JEP64758.00000 CVE
1000 JEP129516.00000 CVE
2000 JEP259032.00000 CVE
5000 JEP647580.00000 CVE
10000 JEP1295160.00000 CVE