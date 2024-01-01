10 Jersey pounds to Bahraini dinars

Convert JEP to BHD at the real exchange rate

10 jep
4.827 bhd

£1.000 JEP = .د.ب0.4827 BHD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
JEP to BHD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 JEP to BHDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.49050.4905
Low0.47980.4711
Average0.48570.4807
Change-0.06%1.93%
1 JEP to BHD stats

The performance of JEP to BHD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.4905 and a 30 day low of 0.4798. This means the 30 day average was 0.4857. The change for JEP to BHD was -0.06.

The performance of JEP to BHD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.4905 and a 90 day low of 0.4711. This means the 90 day average was 0.4807. The change for JEP to BHD was 1.93.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Jersey pound / Bahraini Dinar
1 JEP0.48275 BHD
5 JEP2.41374 BHD
10 JEP4.82748 BHD
20 JEP9.65496 BHD
50 JEP24.13740 BHD
100 JEP48.27480 BHD
250 JEP120.68700 BHD
500 JEP241.37400 BHD
1000 JEP482.74800 BHD
2000 JEP965.49600 BHD
5000 JEP2,413.74000 BHD
10000 JEP4,827.48000 BHD
Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Jersey pound
1 BHD2.07147 JEP
5 BHD10.35735 JEP
10 BHD20.71470 JEP
20 BHD41.42940 JEP
50 BHD103.57350 JEP
100 BHD207.14700 JEP
250 BHD517.86750 JEP
500 BHD1,035.73500 JEP
1000 BHD2,071.47000 JEP
2000 BHD4,142.94000 JEP
5000 BHD10,357.35000 JEP
10000 BHD20,714.70000 JEP