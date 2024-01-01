10 thousand Bahraini dinars to Jersey pounds

Convert BHD to JEP at the real exchange rate

.د.ب1.000 BHD = £2.093 JEP

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:30
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

BHD to JEP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

JEP
1 BHD to JEPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.10242.1024
Low2.03181.9767
Average2.05892.0292
Change2.99%3.25%
View full history

1 BHD to JEP stats

The performance of BHD to JEP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.1024 and a 30 day low of 2.0318. This means the 30 day average was 2.0589. The change for BHD to JEP was 2.99.

The performance of BHD to JEP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.1024 and a 90 day low of 1.9767. This means the 90 day average was 2.0292. The change for BHD to JEP was 3.25.

Track market ratesView BHD to JEP chart

Top currencies

 USDINREURNZDZARNGNCADSGD
1 USD184.3860.9441.69218.0661,725.211.3971.338
1 INR0.01210.0110.020.21420.4440.0170.016
1 EUR1.05989.38611.79219.1371,827.431.481.417
1 NZD0.59149.8680.558110.6761,019.510.8260.791

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bahraini dinars to Jersey pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BHD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JEP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BHD to JEP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bahraini dinars

BHD to USD

BHD to INR

BHD to EUR

BHD to NZD

BHD to ZAR

BHD to NGN

BHD to CAD

BHD to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Jersey pound
1 BHD2.09258 JEP
5 BHD10.46290 JEP
10 BHD20.92580 JEP
20 BHD41.85160 JEP
50 BHD104.62900 JEP
100 BHD209.25800 JEP
250 BHD523.14500 JEP
500 BHD1,046.29000 JEP
1000 BHD2,092.58000 JEP
2000 BHD4,185.16000 JEP
5000 BHD10,462.90000 JEP
10000 BHD20,925.80000 JEP
Conversion rates Jersey pound / Bahraini Dinar
1 JEP0.47788 BHD
5 JEP2.38939 BHD
10 JEP4.77878 BHD
20 JEP9.55756 BHD
50 JEP23.89390 BHD
100 JEP47.78780 BHD
250 JEP119.46950 BHD
500 JEP238.93900 BHD
1000 JEP477.87800 BHD
2000 JEP955.75600 BHD
5000 JEP2,389.39000 BHD
10000 JEP4,778.78000 BHD