500 Icelandic krónas to Sri Lankan rupees

Convert ISK to LKR at the real exchange rate

500 isk
1,093.83 lkr

kr1.000 ISK = Sr2.188 LKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
ISK to LKR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 ISK to LKRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.22122.2212
Low2.17622.1315
Average2.20102.1861
Change-0.91%2.64%
1 ISK to LKR stats

The performance of ISK to LKR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.2212 and a 30 day low of 2.1762. This means the 30 day average was 2.2010. The change for ISK to LKR was -0.91.

The performance of ISK to LKR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.2212 and a 90 day low of 2.1315. This means the 90 day average was 2.1861. The change for ISK to LKR was 2.64.

Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 ISK2.18767 LKR
5 ISK10.93835 LKR
10 ISK21.87670 LKR
20 ISK43.75340 LKR
50 ISK109.38350 LKR
100 ISK218.76700 LKR
250 ISK546.91750 LKR
500 ISK1,093.83500 LKR
1000 ISK2,187.67000 LKR
2000 ISK4,375.34000 LKR
5000 ISK10,938.35000 LKR
10000 ISK21,876.70000 LKR
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Icelandic Króna
1 LKR0.45711 ISK
5 LKR2.28553 ISK
10 LKR4.57106 ISK
20 LKR9.14212 ISK
50 LKR22.85530 ISK
100 LKR45.71060 ISK
250 LKR114.27650 ISK
500 LKR228.55300 ISK
1000 LKR457.10600 ISK
2000 LKR914.21200 ISK
5000 LKR2,285.53000 ISK
10000 LKR4,571.06000 ISK