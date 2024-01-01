20 Icelandic krónas to Bangladeshi takas

Convert ISK to BDT at the real exchange rate

20 isk
17.02 bdt

kr1.000 ISK = Tk0.8511 BDT

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
ISK to BDT conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 ISK to BDTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.85880.8588
Low0.84560.7835
Average0.85300.8462
Change-0.08%8.29%
1 ISK to BDT stats

The performance of ISK to BDT in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.8588 and a 30 day low of 0.8456. This means the 30 day average was 0.8530. The change for ISK to BDT was -0.08.

The performance of ISK to BDT in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.8588 and a 90 day low of 0.7835. This means the 90 day average was 0.8462. The change for ISK to BDT was 8.29.

How to convert Icelandic krónas to Bangladeshi takas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ISK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BDT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ISK to BDT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Bangladeshi Taka
1 ISK0.85108 BDT
5 ISK4.25539 BDT
10 ISK8.51078 BDT
20 ISK17.02156 BDT
50 ISK42.55390 BDT
100 ISK85.10780 BDT
250 ISK212.76950 BDT
500 ISK425.53900 BDT
1000 ISK851.07800 BDT
2000 ISK1,702.15600 BDT
5000 ISK4,255.39000 BDT
10000 ISK8,510.78000 BDT
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Icelandic Króna
1 BDT1.17498 ISK
5 BDT5.87490 ISK
10 BDT11.74980 ISK
20 BDT23.49960 ISK
50 BDT58.74900 ISK
100 BDT117.49800 ISK
250 BDT293.74500 ISK
500 BDT587.49000 ISK
1000 BDT1,174.98000 ISK
2000 BDT2,349.96000 ISK
5000 BDT5,874.90000 ISK
10000 BDT11,749.80000 ISK