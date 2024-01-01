1 thousand Isle of Man pounds to Moroccan dirhams

Convert IMP to MAD at the real exchange rate

1,000 imp
12,611.90 mad

£1.000 IMP = د.م.12.61 MAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
IMP to MAD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 IMP to MADLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High12.790812.7908
Low12.599912.5305
Average12.699512.6563
Change-0.08%0.07%
1 IMP to MAD stats

The performance of IMP to MAD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 12.7908 and a 30 day low of 12.5999. This means the 30 day average was 12.6995. The change for IMP to MAD was -0.08.

The performance of IMP to MAD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 12.7908 and a 90 day low of 12.5305. This means the 90 day average was 12.6563. The change for IMP to MAD was 0.07.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8521.09191.4311.5141.6760.93620.92
1 GBP1.17411.281107.3071.7761.9671.09924.552
1 USD0.9170.781183.8011.3871.5360.85819.174
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.229

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Isle of Man pound / Moroccan Dirham
1 IMP12.61190 MAD
5 IMP63.05950 MAD
10 IMP126.11900 MAD
20 IMP252.23800 MAD
50 IMP630.59500 MAD
100 IMP1,261.19000 MAD
250 IMP3,152.97500 MAD
500 IMP6,305.95000 MAD
1000 IMP12,611.90000 MAD
2000 IMP25,223.80000 MAD
5000 IMP63,059.50000 MAD
10000 IMP126,119.00000 MAD
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Isle of Man pound
1 MAD0.07929 IMP
5 MAD0.39645 IMP
10 MAD0.79290 IMP
20 MAD1.58580 IMP
50 MAD3.96451 IMP
100 MAD7.92902 IMP
250 MAD19.82255 IMP
500 MAD39.64510 IMP
1000 MAD79.29020 IMP
2000 MAD158.58040 IMP
5000 MAD396.45100 IMP
10000 MAD792.90200 IMP