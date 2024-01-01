5,000 Moroccan dirhams to Isle of Man pounds

Convert MAD to IMP at the real exchange rate

د.م.1.000 MAD = £0.07912 IMP

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:48
MAD to IMP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

IMP
1 MAD to IMPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.07920.0792
Low0.07780.0770
Average0.07850.0781
Change1.73%0.24%
1 MAD to IMP stats

The performance of MAD to IMP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0792 and a 30 day low of 0.0778. This means the 30 day average was 0.0785. The change for MAD to IMP was 1.73.

The performance of MAD to IMP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0792 and a 90 day low of 0.0770. This means the 90 day average was 0.0781. The change for MAD to IMP was 0.24.

Top currencies

 USDXOFGBPEURCADAUDSGDZAR
1 USD1622.2820.7910.9491.3981.5391.34318.112
1 XOF0.00210.0010.0020.0020.0020.0020.029
1 GBP1.265787.15611.21.7691.9471.69922.911
1 EUR1.054655.9470.83311.4741.6221.41619.092

Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Isle of Man pound
1 MAD0.07912 IMP
5 MAD0.39558 IMP
10 MAD0.79116 IMP
20 MAD1.58232 IMP
50 MAD3.95581 IMP
100 MAD7.91162 IMP
250 MAD19.77905 IMP
500 MAD39.55810 IMP
1000 MAD79.11620 IMP
2000 MAD158.23240 IMP
5000 MAD395.58100 IMP
10000 MAD791.16200 IMP
Conversion rates Isle of Man pound / Moroccan Dirham
1 IMP12.63960 MAD
5 IMP63.19800 MAD
10 IMP126.39600 MAD
20 IMP252.79200 MAD
50 IMP631.98000 MAD
100 IMP1,263.96000 MAD
250 IMP3,159.90000 MAD
500 IMP6,319.80000 MAD
1000 IMP12,639.60000 MAD
2000 IMP25,279.20000 MAD
5000 IMP63,198.00000 MAD
10000 IMP126,396.00000 MAD