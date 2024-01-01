5,000 Isle of Man pounds to Ghanaian cedis
Convert IMP to GHS at the real exchange rate
We can't send money between these currencies
We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.
|1 IMP to GHS
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|19.1760
|19.1760
|Low
|18.6868
|16.7640
|Average
|19.0075
|18.2329
|Change
|2.44%
|14.19%
|View full history
1 IMP to GHS stats
The performance of IMP to GHS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 19.1760 and a 30 day low of 18.6868. This means the 30 day average was 19.0075. The change for IMP to GHS was 2.44.
The performance of IMP to GHS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 19.1760 and a 90 day low of 16.7640. This means the 90 day average was 18.2329. The change for IMP to GHS was 14.19.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Isle of Man pounds to Ghanaian cedis
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select IMP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GHS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current IMP to GHS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Isle of Man pounds
Change Converter source currency
- Australian Dollar
- Brazilian Real
- British Pound Sterling
- Bulgarian Lev
- Canadian Dollar
- Chinese Yuan RMB
- Czech Republic Koruna
- Danish Krone
- Euro
- Hong Kong Dollar
- Hungarian Forint
- Indian Rupee
- Indonesian Rupiah
- Israeli New Sheqel
- Japanese Yen
- Malaysian Ringgit
- New Zealand Dollar
- Norwegian Krone
- Polish Zloty
- Romanian Leu
- Singapore Dollar
- Swedish Krona
- Swiss Franc
- Turkish Lira
- US Dollar
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
Download Our Currency Converter App
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.
|Conversion rates Isle of Man pound / Ghanaian Cedi
|1 IMP
|19.14350 GHS
|5 IMP
|95.71750 GHS
|10 IMP
|191.43500 GHS
|20 IMP
|382.87000 GHS
|50 IMP
|957.17500 GHS
|100 IMP
|1,914.35000 GHS
|250 IMP
|4,785.87500 GHS
|500 IMP
|9,571.75000 GHS
|1000 IMP
|19,143.50000 GHS
|2000 IMP
|38,287.00000 GHS
|5000 IMP
|95,717.50000 GHS
|10000 IMP
|191,435.00000 GHS