5 Ghanaian cedis to Isle of Man pounds

Convert GHS to IMP at the real exchange rate

5 ghs
0.34 imp

1.00000 GHS = 0.06709 IMP

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:32
How to convert Ghanaian cedis to Isle of Man pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GHS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and IMP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GHS to IMP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Isle of Man pound
1 GHS0.06709 IMP
5 GHS0.33545 IMP
10 GHS0.67089 IMP
20 GHS1.34178 IMP
50 GHS3.35446 IMP
100 GHS6.70892 IMP
250 GHS16.77230 IMP
500 GHS33.54460 IMP
1000 GHS67.08920 IMP
2000 GHS134.17840 IMP
5000 GHS335.44600 IMP
10000 GHS670.89200 IMP
Conversion rates Isle of Man pound / Ghanaian Cedi
1 IMP14.90550 GHS
5 IMP74.52750 GHS
10 IMP149.05500 GHS
20 IMP298.11000 GHS
50 IMP745.27500 GHS
100 IMP1490.55000 GHS
250 IMP3726.37500 GHS
500 IMP7452.75000 GHS
1000 IMP14905.50000 GHS
2000 IMP29811.00000 GHS
5000 IMP74527.50000 GHS
10000 IMP149055.00000 GHS