10 Isle of Man pounds to Ghanaian cedis

Convert IMP to GHS at the real exchange rate

10 imp
191.44 ghs

£1.000 IMP = GH¢19.14 GHS

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
IMP to GHS conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 IMP to GHSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High19.176019.1760
Low18.686816.7640
Average19.007518.2329
Change2.44%14.19%
1 IMP to GHS stats

The performance of IMP to GHS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 19.1760 and a 30 day low of 18.6868. This means the 30 day average was 19.0075. The change for IMP to GHS was 2.44.

The performance of IMP to GHS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 19.1760 and a 90 day low of 16.7640. This means the 90 day average was 18.2329. The change for IMP to GHS was 14.19.

Conversion rates Isle of Man pound / Ghanaian Cedi
1 IMP19.14350 GHS
5 IMP95.71750 GHS
10 IMP191.43500 GHS
20 IMP382.87000 GHS
50 IMP957.17500 GHS
100 IMP1,914.35000 GHS
250 IMP4,785.87500 GHS
500 IMP9,571.75000 GHS
1000 IMP19,143.50000 GHS
2000 IMP38,287.00000 GHS
5000 IMP95,717.50000 GHS
10000 IMP191,435.00000 GHS
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Isle of Man pound
1 GHS0.05224 IMP
5 GHS0.26119 IMP
10 GHS0.52237 IMP
20 GHS1.04474 IMP
50 GHS2.61186 IMP
100 GHS5.22371 IMP
250 GHS13.05928 IMP
500 GHS26.11855 IMP
1000 GHS52.23710 IMP
2000 GHS104.47420 IMP
5000 GHS261.18550 IMP
10000 GHS522.37100 IMP