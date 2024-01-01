5 Indonesian rupiahs to Cape Verdean escudos

Convert IDR to CVE at the real exchange rate

Rp1.000 IDR = Esc0.006618 CVE

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:13
IDR to CVE conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

CVE
1 IDR to CVELast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00660.0066
Low0.00640.0064
Average0.00660.0065
Change0.19%3.64%
1 IDR to CVE stats

The performance of IDR to CVE in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0066 and a 30 day low of 0.0064. This means the 30 day average was 0.0066. The change for IDR to CVE was 0.19.

The performance of IDR to CVE in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0066 and a 90 day low of 0.0064. This means the 90 day average was 0.0065. The change for IDR to CVE was 3.64.

Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / Cape Verdean Escudo
1 IDR0.00662 CVE
5 IDR0.03309 CVE
10 IDR0.06618 CVE
20 IDR0.13236 CVE
50 IDR0.33090 CVE
100 IDR0.66179 CVE
250 IDR1.65448 CVE
500 IDR3.30895 CVE
1000 IDR6.61790 CVE
2000 IDR13.23580 CVE
5000 IDR33.08950 CVE
10000 IDR66.17900 CVE
Conversion rates Cape Verdean Escudo / Indonesian Rupiah
1 CVE151.10500 IDR
5 CVE755.52500 IDR
10 CVE1,511.05000 IDR
20 CVE3,022.10000 IDR
50 CVE7,555.25000 IDR
100 CVE15,110.50000 IDR
250 CVE37,776.25000 IDR
500 CVE75,552.50000 IDR
1000 CVE151,105.00000 IDR
2000 CVE302,210.00000 IDR
5000 CVE755,525.00000 IDR
10000 CVE1,511,050.00000 IDR