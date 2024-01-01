5000 Cape Verdean escudos to Indonesian rupiahs

Convert CVE to IDR at the real exchange rate

5,000 cve
759,860 idr

1.00000 CVE = 151.97200 IDR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.855321.077789.45891.453221.649880.9493918.3787
1 GBP1.1691511.2601104.61.699181.929121.1099821.4892
1 USD0.927850.793588183.00911.348451.530920.880917.0536
1 INR0.01117830.009560250.012046910.01624460.01844290.01061210.205443

Conversion rates Cape Verdean Escudo / Indonesian Rupiah
1 CVE151.97200 IDR
5 CVE759.86000 IDR
10 CVE1519.72000 IDR
20 CVE3039.44000 IDR
50 CVE7598.60000 IDR
100 CVE15197.20000 IDR
250 CVE37993.00000 IDR
500 CVE75986.00000 IDR
1000 CVE151972.00000 IDR
2000 CVE303944.00000 IDR
5000 CVE759860.00000 IDR
10000 CVE1519720.00000 IDR
Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / Cape Verdean Escudo
1 IDR0.00658 CVE
5 IDR0.03290 CVE
10 IDR0.06580 CVE
20 IDR0.13160 CVE
50 IDR0.32901 CVE
100 IDR0.65802 CVE
250 IDR1.64504 CVE
500 IDR3.29007 CVE
1000 IDR6.58015 CVE
2000 IDR13.16030 CVE
5000 IDR32.90075 CVE
10000 IDR65.80150 CVE