30,000 Hungarian forints to Moldovan leus

Convert HUF to MDL at the real exchange rate

Ft1.000 HUF = L0.04678 MDL

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:57
HUF to MDL conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

MDL
1 HUF to MDLLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.04820.0496
Low0.04620.0462
Average0.04730.0482
Change-2.26%-4.84%
1 HUF to MDL stats

The performance of HUF to MDL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0482 and a 30 day low of 0.0462. This means the 30 day average was 0.0473. The change for HUF to MDL was -2.26.

The performance of HUF to MDL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0496 and a 90 day low of 0.0462. This means the 90 day average was 0.0482. The change for HUF to MDL was -4.84.

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPCADSGDZARINRAUD
1 USD10.950.791.4011.34518.09784.3861.541
1 EUR1.05210.8311.4741.41519.04188.7871.621
1 GBP1.2651.20311.7731.70122.901106.7871.95
1 CAD0.7140.6780.56410.9612.91960.2391.1

Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / Moldovan Leu
2000 HUF93.55300 MDL
5000 HUF233.88250 MDL
10000 HUF467.76500 MDL
15000 HUF701.64750 MDL
20000 HUF935.53000 MDL
30000 HUF1,403.29500 MDL
40000 HUF1,871.06000 MDL
50000 HUF2,338.82500 MDL
60000 HUF2,806.59000 MDL
100000 HUF4,677.65000 MDL
150000 HUF7,016.47500 MDL
200000 HUF9,355.30000 MDL
Conversion rates Moldovan Leu / Hungarian Forint
1 MDL21.37830 HUF
5 MDL106.89150 HUF
10 MDL213.78300 HUF
20 MDL427.56600 HUF
50 MDL1,068.91500 HUF
100 MDL2,137.83000 HUF
250 MDL5,344.57500 HUF
500 MDL10,689.15000 HUF
1000 MDL21,378.30000 HUF
2000 MDL42,756.60000 HUF
5000 MDL106,891.50000 HUF
10000 MDL213,783.00000 HUF